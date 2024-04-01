RX Japan Gears Up For A Bigger JFEX 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After the success of Japan Int'l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) 2023, the leading food and beverage (F&B) expo in Japan, preparations are underway for JFEX 2024.



By bringing together food and beverage enthusiasts, industry leaders, and international pioneers for a sensory experience, JFEX has become synonymous with F&B excellence in both its summer and winter editions. Providing an unmatched venue to exhibit cutting-edge products, pioneering trends, and cooperative ventures, JFEX 2023 significantly impacted the food and beverage industry in Japan and Asia.



The most recent edition of JFEX became the ideal centre for face-to-face business meetings between visitors and exhibitors. Over 700 exhibitors from 36 countries and regions, with more than 23,000 attendees, gathered for JFEX and its concurrent shows. Over three days, 9,177 arrangements and appointments were made.



Some of last year's show highlights were the newly launched JFEX Premium Expo and JFEX Awards show, which will also play a large role in this year's edition.



JFEX 2024 will provide a unique opportunity for exhibitors to position their brand in front of thousands of visitors during the summer and winter editions. Exhibitors from all around the world can seize the chance to showcase their products and services to a diverse and engaged audience, creating lasting impressions and forging valuable connections. With that, participants will witness a convergence of flavours and a showcase of state-of-the-art advancements in the F&B industry.



As per Kaz Maruyama, Chief, International Sales at JFEX Show Management Team, "JFEX 2024 is set to be the ultimate platform for F&B industry leaders and enthusiasts. This year's edition offers exhibitors unmatched opportunities to showcase food and beverage innovation, connect with diverse audiences, and carve out a unique brand identity in the heart of Japan and Asia's dynamic food and beverage landscape. Given that, JFEX 2024 will also provide visitors with a unique chance to 'taste' and 'compare' a wide range of food and beverage companies from Japan and around the world."



To answer the high demands from the industry, JFEX will host two editions in 2024: JFEX Summer, scheduled for June 19-21 at Tokyo Big Sight and JFEX Winter, which will happen on November 27-29 at Makuhari Messe.



JFEX Food, JFEX Wine & Spirits, JFEX Meat & Dairy, and JFEX Premium are the four specialised shows that will be featured during the event.



Attracting a discerning audience to both editions, these exclusive exhibits feature a distinguished delegation of buyers and attendees, including importers, retailers, hotel & restaurant industry representatives, and manufacturers. By participating in both JFEX Winter and JFEX Summer, potential exhibitors are presented with a compelling opportunity for business growth.



