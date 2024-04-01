Cybersecurity Solutions Leader Blue Light IT Secures Coveted Spots On CRN's Top 500 Msps And Top 100 Security List

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, Fla., April 1, 2024: Blue Light IT, a leading provider of IT management and cybersecurity solutions, named one of CRN's prestigious Top 500 Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and ranked in Top 100 Security category for 2024.



CRN, a renowned brand of The Channel Company, annually recognizes industry-leading service providers across North America who exhibit exceptional growth, innovation, and expertise in delivering cutting-edge solutions. Blue Light IT's selection to the MSP 500 list underscores "our commitment to driving growth and innovation through forward-thinking approaches to cybersecurity and managed services," said Blue Light IT founder and CEO Amir Sachs.



In addition to its recognition among the top MSPs, Blue Light IT's outstanding performance in the Security 100 category further solidifies its position as a leader in hybrid and cloud security services. The Security 100 list celebrates IT companies at the forefront of providing innovative security solutions that redefine the IT landscape and empower businesses to navigate the ever-evolving cyber-threat landscape.



"We are honored to be recognized by CRN for our commitment to excellence in managed services and cybersecurity," said Sachs. "This acknowledgment reaffirms our mission to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions that mitigate risks and drive success in an increasingly digital world."



Blue Light IT's success can be attributed to its relentless focus on providing invaluable advice to small and medium-sized companies worldwide. Their services include IT consulting, cybersecurity risk assessment, ransomware remediation, cloud computing, remote IT services, data backup and recovery, managed security services, and cybersecurity services.



As businesses continue to navigate evolving cybersecurity threats, Blue Light IT remains steadfast in its commitment to providing unparalleled service and protection to its clients. The company's dedication to client satisfaction and data security serves as the driving force behind every decision, ensuring that businesses can thrive in an ever-changing digital landscape.



The MSP 500 list, featuring Blue Light IT, will be showcased in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at







About Amir Sachs



Amir Sach, CEO, Blue Light IT is a renowned cyber security expert providing invaluable advice to small and medium-sized companies worldwide. Featured in television news and print publications, Sachs has recently provided insights on the Florida HCA healthcare security breach, as well as been featured discussing cybersecurity topics in the South Florida Health and Wellness Magazine, American Hospital and Healthcare Magazine, Cybercrimes in South Florida Sun Sentinel, Yahoo News, ABC News and many more. Sachs has over 25 years of experience in mitigating cyber threats. Co-author of Amazon Best-Sellers, "Cybersecurity NOW" and "Managing Your Business Risk in the Cybersecurity Minefield."







About The Channel Company



The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.



