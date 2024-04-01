Some 200 Volunteers To Service Grand Mosque Worshippers - KRCS

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) said 200 volunteers are providing first aid and other services to worshippers performing prayers of the last 10 days of Ramadan at the Grand Mosque.

In a statement to KUNA on Monday, the head of the youth and volunteers' unit at KRCS Ahmad Al-Fagaan said the male and female volunteers were given a training course in first aid to enable them to deal with any health issues or emergencies that may encounter worshippers as they perform late-night prayers.

He noted that voluntary work helps develop the skills of youth and allows them to serve their society. (end)

