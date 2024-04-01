Israeli Missiles Cause Casualties, Injuries In Damascus - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 1 (KUNA) -- Several casualties and injuries occurred as a result of an Israeli missile attack that targeted the Iranian consulate building in Mezzeh neighborhood in Damascus on Monday.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), an Israeli act of aggression targeted this afternoon the consulate's building in the Syrian capital.

The aggression caused massive destruction to the building and damage to neighboring buildings, while the army air defenses repelled some of the Israeli aggression's missiles, reported SANA. (end)

