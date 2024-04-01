Israel's Knesset Approves In Favor Of Shutting Down Media Outlets

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apri. 1 (Petra) - A measure permitting the Prime Minister to prohibit foreign media outlets, specifically the Qatari Al Jazeera channel, was approved by the Israeli Knesset on Monday with a resounding majority.This bill, which was passed by a majority of 70 votes to 10, provides the Prime Minister the authority to forbid the targeted station from broadcasting, up to and including closing its offices in Israel, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP)Reviving the effort to shut down Qatar's Al Jazeera channel in Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that Parliament would meet that evening to enact the necessary legislation, according to the spokesperson for his Likud Party.