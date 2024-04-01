Fallen Journalists In Gaza Rises To 138

Gaza, Apr. 1 (Petra) -- The government media office in Gaza stated on Monday that the number of fallen journalists has grown to 138 since the beginning of the genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, following the death of journalist Muhammad Abu Skheil while storming the Shifa Medical Hospital complex in Gaza.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.