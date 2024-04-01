King, UAE President Discuss Dangerous Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a phone call on Monday, discussed the dangerous situation in Gaza.The call also covered efforts underway to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians, and increase the flow of aid through all possible means.The importance of maintaining coordination between Jordan and the UAE on various issues was stressed, as well as keenness to expand cooperation in service of the two peoples.