King Receives Call From Spain Monarch

Amman, Apr. 1 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II received a phone call on Monday from King Felipe VI of Spain.Discussions covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Spain, and means to bolster cooperation.The call also covered developments in the region, especially the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, as well as efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, provide humanitarian aid, and create a political horizon to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution.Discussions addressed the importance of maintaining coordination between the two countries on issues of mutual concern, in service of global peace and security.