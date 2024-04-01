Crown Prince Foundation, American University Alumni Association Sign Memo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- The Crown Prince Foundation Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with the American University Alumni Association of Beirut in Jordan to strengthen cooperation in education.The memo was signed by the Foundation's Executive Director, Tammam Manko, and the American University Alumni Association of Beirut in Jordan, its president, Haya al-Imam, at the Crown Prince Foundation HQ in Amman.The three-year memo stipulates work will be in coordination with the Ministry of Education to select academically distinguished Jordanian students who have completed high school to compete for university scholarships that will allow them to study at the American University of Beirut.