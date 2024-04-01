Government Communication Forum To Host Development Minister Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- The Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, and the Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, are scheduled to hold a meeting entitled "The Ministry of Social Development... Achievements and Challenges" on Tuesday. in the Ministry HQ.
The meeting will focus on the national strategy for social protection and its interconnection with the three modernisation paths: Political, economic and administrative and the legal legislation of the Ministry of Development.
MENAFN01042024000117011021ID1108045339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.