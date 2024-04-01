Government Communication Forum To Host Development Minister Tuesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- The Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, and the Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, are scheduled to hold a meeting entitled "The Ministry of Social Development... Achievements and Challenges" on Tuesday. in the Ministry HQ.The meeting will focus on the national strategy for social protection and its interconnection with the three modernisation paths: Political, economic and administrative and the legal legislation of the Ministry of Development.