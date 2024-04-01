Pound Fell Against US Dollar, Euro

London, April 1 (Petra) -- The pound sterling fell on Monday against the US dollar and the euro.According to British financial reports, the sterling fell against 0.23 per cent against the dollar at 1.2607 and by 0.12 per cent against the euro at 1.1695.

