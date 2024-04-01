Wanted Man With Criminal Record Nabbed In Balqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 1 (Petra) -- Criminal Investigation Police Monday arrested a "very dangerous" man, who was wanted on 33 criminal charges, including murder and drugs, west of the Balqa Governtae, the Public Security Directorate media spokesperson said.
He said a police force raided the hideout of the suspect, who tried to flee the site in a vehicle which overturned, and was apprehended and transferred to a nearby hospital where he was receiving treatment.
The spokesman said three firearms and ammunition were found in his possession as well as a quantity of drugs, adding that he will be referred to the competent authorities after an investigation.
