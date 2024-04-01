Explosive Materials & Heroin Worth Rs 12.43 Cr Seized In Mizoram, One Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, April 1 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized heroin worth Rs 12.43 crore smuggled in from Myanmar, officials said on Monday.
Assam Rifles sources said that acting on a tip-off, its troops along with Mizoram Police seized the contraband from an abandoned place at Zokhawthar in Champhai district bordering Myanmar.
In a separate joint raid, the paramilitary troopers and the Mizoram police seized a large cache of explosives and arrested one person from the Zokhawthar area on Sunday.
The seized explosives include 1,000 sticks of Neogel 90, 200 detonators, 235-metre Cordex, and 10 cartridges.
