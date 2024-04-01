Sri Lanka Records Over 630,000 Tourist Arrivals In 2024

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Sri Lanka has recorded over 630,000 tourist arrivals in 2024 after just over 200,000 arrivals were recorded in March.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that 209,181 arrivals were recorded in March 2024.

He noted that over 200,000 arrivals were recorded each month in 2024.

The Minister said that so far in 2024 Sri Lanka has recorded 635,784 tourist arrivals.

Fernando said that this was a remarkable turnaround for Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)