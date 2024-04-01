Court Prevents Removal Of Three SLFP Mps

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Colombo District Court issued an interim injunction order against the removal of MPs Duminda Dissanayake, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Mahinda Amaraweera from their posts in the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

MP Duminda Dissanayake said that they will continue to fight to protect the SLFP.

The SLFP had recently removed MPs Duminda Dissanayake, Lasantha Alagiyawanna and Mahinda Amaraweera from their posts in the party and replaced them.

Dissanayake was removed from the SLFP National Organiser post, Alagiyawanna from the Treasurer post and Amaraweera from the Senior Vice President post.

The MPs, who had gone against the SLFP policy and joined the Government, were removed from their posts at a meeting headed by SLFP leader, former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The SLFP appointed K. P. Gunawardena as the National Organizer, Hector Bethmage as the Treasurer and Sarath Ekanayake as the Senior Vice President. (Colombo Gazette)