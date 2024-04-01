Switzerland's New Road Safety Rules Come Into Force

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland's new regulations for motorists and cyclists came into force on Monday in a push to reduce accidents.

This content was published on April 1, 2024 - 11:02 3 minutes RTS

New cars must be equipped with driver assistance systems and an accident data recorder, while new fast electric bicycles must be fitted with a speedometer.

With these decisions taken at the end of December, the government wants to ensure that new vehicles feature the latest safety systems.

The driver assistance systems prescribed from April 1 are used, for example, to warn of fatigue and distractions, as well as to perform automatic emergency braking in the event of danger. They also provide assistance when reversing and maneuvering.

Pedestrian protection

Improved vehicle components, also prescribed from Monday onwards, should ensure that the impact is less violent in the event of an accident, thus providing better protection for pedestrians and cyclists.

Truck and bus drivers are to have a better field of vision in blind spots to the front and sides of the vehicle. Touring coaches and buses, on the other hand, have to meet more stringent requirements in terms of rollover and fire protection.

Bike speedometers

Fast electric bikes will have to be fitted with a speedometer from Monday. This applies to pedal-assist devices capable of speeds of up to 45 km/h. A CHF20 ($22) fine will be imposed for driving without a speedometer.

“All too often, cyclists underestimate their speed. This is particularly true of people on fast e-bikes, who sometimes exceed the speed limit in 20 or 30 km/h zones without realising it,” says Michael Rytz, road safety expert at the Transport and Environment Association, a Bern-based lobbying group.

“However, respecting the speed limit is essential to the coexistence and safety of people using these zones. Being able to check your speed will certainly help,” he adds.

The obligation to equip fast e-bikes with a speedometer will initially apply only to new bikes sold from April onwards, according to the Touring Club of Switzerland, a motoring organisation. Vehicles already on the road must be equipped by April 2027.

