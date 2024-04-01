Saudis Open Market For Brazilian Seeds

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudi Arabia has authorized shipments of seeds from various species from Brazil to the country. The market opening was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil on Thursday (28) evening. The result is the effect of the joint work of these ministries.

According to the statement released by both ministries, the Saudi market presents great potential, with its increasing demand for seed imports, driven by the greenhouse vegetable production development program.“This opening reinforces the high level of confidence in Brazil's plant health, with the capacity to supply high quality seeds,” the ministries said.

Last year, Brazil earned more than US$250 million from seed sales to the global market, equivalent to 47,000 tons, benefiting more than 120 countries. Saudi Arabia is the 11th largest destination for Brazilian agricultural products, with exports of US$ 2.93 billion last year, according to the government.

©Hans Lucas/Eric Lafforgue/AFP

