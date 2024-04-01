Tension Between Argentina And Colombia

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino will soon travel to Colombia after both countries held talks“to strengthen diplomatic relations,” following the latest escalation of tension between the presidents of both countries, Milei and Petro.

Argentina and Colombia have agreed to end a diplomatic spat that escalated over right-wing

Argentine President

Javier Milei's visceral attack on his leftist counterpart in Colombia last week, prompting the country to order the expulsion of Argentine diplomats. Milei called Petro a 'terrorist murderer.'

Milei also

called Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

“ignorant.”

