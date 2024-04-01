Sandeep Jain, IIT Alumnus, Assumes Presidentship Of FISME

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 1 (KNN) Auto-component manufacturer and alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, Sandeep Jain has been unanimously elected President of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) for 2024-25.

His name was approved at the meeting of the Central Executive Committee of FISME held in New Delhi.

Before ascending to the Presidentship, he served as Vice President of FISME.

In its long tradition of being politically neutral and run democratically, FISME holds annual elections for one-third members of the strength of its CEC and the newly constituted body elects the President for the year.



Jain has taken over the reins of FISME from Prashant Patel, manufacturer of Dyes and Chemicals having plants in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Sandeep Jain is a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and started his career with TVS Electronics & Tata Unisys and later set-up SOLO Group based in Gurgaon in 1991.



SOLO is a fully integrated CNC Machine shop supplying Precision Machined Castings of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys operating from 3 plants housing 52 CNC machines and employing 150 people. The company is supplying precision machined parts and components to OEMs in the Auto supply chain, Engineering, Telecom, Medical among others.

Keeping in view that FISME's thematic focus is both reforming the legacy constraints in the MSME eco-system and also the emerging challenges of tech and climate change shaping the markets, it has relied on Jain, who is expected to simultaneously address legacy challenges and embrace emerging trends like AI, IoT, and climate solutions to ensure MSME relevance.

Upon his election, Jain outlined key priorities for his presidency, stating“I would like to work towards enhancing the Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs in India. This includes requesting simpler regulations and procedures from various government departments, reducing litigation with customers and banks, and introducing and strengthening the concepts of sustainability, green manufacturing and reduced carbon footprint amongst MSMEs.”

Jain is also an alumnus of the prestigious Indo-German Manager Training program and is the Northern Region head for IGBDA -

an association of the alumnus of this program.

His personal interests are building and flying large radio control models (Aeromodeling), Gliding and Golf.

(KNN Bureau)