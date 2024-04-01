Will Be Careful About Choice Of Words: BJP's Dilip Ghosh On EC Censure

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 1 (IANS) Former BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh, who is the party candidate from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency in West Burdwan district of West Bengal, on Monday said that in future he will be careful about the choice of words to be used during the poll campaign.

His reaction comes hours after he was censured by the Election Commission (EC) on Monday for his recent derogatory comments targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, where he questioned the latter's parental lineage.

"I will not say that I am ashamed. Such things happened before as well in West Bengal with many others, including the Chief Minister. Such things happen in West Bengal because of the kind of politics that is being pursued in the state. You also know what kind of language and words are being used. Anyway political debates will continue. But everybody should be careful that political slugfest does not get aggravated because of the use of words. In future I will also be careful about the choice of words," Ghosh told mediapersons on Monday evening.

He said that he has even complained to the EC against his rival candidate from Trinamool Congress of using abusive words about him.

"Now I want to see what actions the commission takes in the matter," Ghosh added.

Trinamool Congress has fielded former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad against Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency.

On Monday, the poll panel told that they are of the opinion that Ghosh has resorted to derogatory personal attacks against the Chief Minister which was not acceptable.

Reminding that women have a special place in society, the EC cautioned Ghosh to maintain the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines and refrain from making such comments in future.