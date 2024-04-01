Alibaba Cloud Announces Training Facility In Dubai

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Earlier this week,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA)

officially launched a training facility in Dubai. The training center, under the Alibaba Cloud umbrella, will operate as the digital technology and intelligence

backbone

of the multinational technology company,

which specializes in e-commerce, retail, internet and technology.

Alibaba Cloud is situated in Dubai Internet City, an international technology ecosystem that is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of businesses in Dubai.

TECOM 's other projects include Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Industrial City and Dubai Science Park.

On behalf of Dubai Internet City, xecutive VP Ammar Al Malik stated that training talent on advanced technologies and

investing in upskilling

would allow Dubai to remain competitive, innovative and agile.

Alibaba's training center joins a community of more than 3,500 customers, including SMEs, Fortune 500s and start-ups. Since 2016, Alibaba Cloud has been providing cloud services to public institutions and local private companies in the United Arab Emirates and the wider region of the Middle East. Now, it will focus on offering support to the company's ecosystem customers and partners by delivering workshops, certifications and training.

During the next five years, training center officials plan to train at least 5,000 individuals in the Africa and Middle East region. Thus far, the training center has trained more than 60,000 individuals globally, providing more than 300 offline and online certification courses, 250 hands-on laboratories with more than 300 global partners, as well as 16 kinds of professional certifications.

Alibaba Cloud has also entered into a strategic alliance with Alladin Cyber Security to carry out monthly training sessions on advanced technologies such as elastic computing, database management and artificial intelligence.

Alladin Cyber Security

is engaged in the provision of security solutions and services.

Alibaba Cloud was launched in cooperation with the UAE Centennial 2071 Plan and the

Dubai Economic Agenda D33 , whose objective is to double the economy of Dubai in the next ten years. The company's primary focus is to contribute to the formation of a knowledge-driven economy and the digital economic growth of Dubai.

Eric Wan, general manager of Alibaba Cloud Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, stated that this launch showcased the company's continued investment and commitment to the Middle East and Africa region in helping businesses achieve success in the long-term while also transforming digitally. Wan noted that the company remained focused on growing with local partners and providing those partners with the latest artificial intelligence and cloud-computing technologies that would enable them to innovate and grow their businesses.

