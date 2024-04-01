D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Announces Upcoming Fourth Quarter Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



D-Wave will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 before market open on Thursday, March 28, 2024

D-Wave will host a conference call on March 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to address the company's financial performance and strategic outlook CEO Alan Baratz and CFO John Markovich will participate in the conference call discussion

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, recently announced the scheduled release of its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which concluded on December 31, 2023. The release is set for Thursday, March 28, before the market opens. Interested parties can access the press release via the D-Wave Investor Relations website:

.

In conjunction with the disclosure, D-Wave will host a conference call on March 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to explain the company's financial performance and strategic outlook. The live dial-in numbers for the call are 1-800-267-6316 (domestic) or...

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding continued commercial adoption of practical quantum computing solutions and D-Wave's future ability to deliver quantum solutions for computationally complex problems. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including general economic conditions and other risks; the company's ability to expand its customer base and the customer adoption of its solutions; risks within D-Wave's industry, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges for companies engaged in the business of quantum computing and the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against D-Wave; risks related to the performance of its business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and/or timing thereof; the performance of the company's products; the effects of competition on its business; the risk that the company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the company is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; volatility in the price of the company's securities; the risk that its securities will not maintain the listing on the NYSE; and the numerous other factors set forth in D-Wave's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. the company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

