Biomednewsbreaks Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Begins Manufacturing For Major Sports Brand Licensee

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB, NTRBW) , a pharmaceutical company with a specific focus on transdermal technologies, today announced it has been engaged by and received a first order from Fit For Life Group (“FFL”), a major brand license holder. Nutriband expects a fully executed supplier agreement to follow. Under the agreement Nutriband's wholly owned contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence, will act as manufacturer.“This purchase order from FFL allows Nutriband and our contract manufacturing subsidiary, Active Intelligence, to once again demonstrate our capabilities in the development and manufacturing of innovative products,” said Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband.“We are excited to continue to showcase Active Intelligence's capabilities and innovation by partnering with some of the world's largest brands.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit

.

