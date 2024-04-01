(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) , an innovator in automotive vision systems, is exploring the application of its proprietary stereo-vision technology and traditional Light Detection and Ranging (“LiDAR”) systems, especially in defense applications. The company published a blog post

titled“Revolutionizing Vision: The Evolution from LiDAR to Foresight's Advanced Technology in Defense Applications.” The blog notes that Foresight's technology has been recognized as a significant breakthrough by Israel's Ministry of Defense. The blog also provides key information regarding the performance of LiDAR and Foresight's stereo vision technology across various operational scenarios, including its“superior ability to adapt to diverse and adverse environmental conditions without compromising on reliability or accuracy,” the company said in the press release.“This adaptability, combined with the potential for significant cost savings, positions Foresight's solution as a highly attractive option for modern defense platforms seeking to enhance their operational capabilities while maintaining budgetary discipline. . . . Foresight's technology is designed to perform flawlessly in the most challenging conditions, including off-road driving and zero-visibility scenarios, without emitting detectable energy signatures, thus ensuring covert operations remain undetected.”

In addition, Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. have entered an agreement for a proof-of-concept (“POC”) project. The three-way project is in collaboration with a leading Japanese technology company and an insurance company and will focus on assessing the integration benefits of Eye-Net's technology with dashboard cameras; the dashboard cams are manufactured by the technology company. According to the announcement, the partnership is working to provide tools that help prevent accidents, reduce insurance costs and improve road safety.

To view the blog, visit

To view the full press releases, visit and

About Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings is a technology company developing smart multispectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries - Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. - Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions. Foresight vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (“3D”) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time, precollision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FRSX are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN