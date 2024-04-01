Investornewsbreaks Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Announces Appointment Of New VP Of Translational Medicine

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) has appointed a new vice president of translational medicine. A pioneer in the development of neuroactive steroids known as pherines, Louis Monti, MD., PhD., developed the original scientific platform that enabled the early research and development of VistaGen's PH94B and PH10. The two intranasal neuroactive steroid drug candidates (pherines) have potential for the rapid-onset treatment of anxiety and depression disorders, respectively. VistaGen is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders. Throughout his career, Monti has researched neuroactive pherines and their potential as a treatment for anxiety and depression. His new role at VistaGen allows him to continue to assist with the late-stage clinical development of PH94B and PH10 as well as employ his impressive R&D background in working with neuroactive steroids to discover expansion opportunities for the company.“We have had the pleasure of working closely with Dr. Monti in a consultative capacity since 2018 to complement our efforts to develop PH94B and PH10 to improve the lives of millions of people worldwide who suffer from anxiety and depression disorders every day,” stated

VistaGen CEO Shawn K. Singh in the press release.“As we approach several potentially significant milestones for these differentiated neuropsychiatric drug candidates in 2021 and beyond, Dr. Monti's unique knowledge, expertise, and insight about their potential, as well as potential opportunities for further expansion of our CNS pipeline, will be valuable. We are excited that he has now joined us as a full-time member of our R&D team.”

To view the full press release, visit

About VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

VistaGen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well tolerated in all clinical studies to date and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VTGN are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire is the wire service that gives you more. From regional releases to global announcements presented in multiple languages, we offer the wire-grade dissemination products you'll need to ensure that your next press release grabs the attention of your target audience and doesn't let go. While our competitors look to nickel and dime you with hidden fees and restrictive word limits, InvestorWire keeps things transparent. We offer

UNLIMITED Words

on all domestic releases. While other wire services may provide a basic review of your release, InvestorWire helps you put your best foot forward with complimentary

Press Release Enhancement .

With our competitors, the work is done the second your release crosses the wire. Not with InvestorWire. We include follow-up coverage of every release by leveraging the ever-expanding audiences of the

50+ brands

that make up the

InvestorBrandNetwork .

Get more out of your next press release with InvestorWire. It's unlike anything you've seen before.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

InvestorWire (IW)

8033 Sunset Blvd Suite 1037-IW

Los Angeles, CA 90046

310.299.1717 Office



...

InvestorWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork .