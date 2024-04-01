Investornewsbreaks Sustainable Green Team Ltd. (SGTM) Enters Lois For Long-Term Partnership, Expansion In The US And Middle East

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) , a leading company in climate reversing technologies and provider of sustainable solutions, today announced two signed letters of intent (“LOIs”) for long-term partnership and expansion in the United States and the Middle East. In the United States, the company has signed an LOI agreement for negotiations to increase its capacity of 10 acres of strategic land in the southern region of a prominent port. In the Middle East, the company's subsidiary, SGTM-VRM LLC, is expanding its presence by securing a long-term lease for significant land, which the company plans a comprehensive logistics and distribution hub, serving domestic markets within the United Arab Emirates and international destinations.“This long-term partnership and expansion signify a major milestone for Sustainable Green Team Ltd.,” said Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM.“We are committed to delivering sustainable solutions globally, and these strategic initiatives will enable us to serve our customers more efficiently and effectively.”

About Sustainable Green Team Ltd.

The Sustainable Green Team is a leading company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices and delivering eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability. For more information, visit the company website at .

