Israeli Strike Levels Iranian Consulate In Damascus, Killing Senior IRGC Commander

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

An Israeli strike heavily damaged the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday afternoon, levelling the building and killing several people, including a senior Iranian military official.

Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a former commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) ground forces, was among the casualties, according to reports. The attack triggered a response from Syrian air defences, with thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage of the consulate located on the Mazzeh Highway, west of Damascus.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has condemned the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, calling it a“blatant violation of international law.”

In a statement released on Sunday, Abdollahian said that the attack was a“criminal act” that“shows the desperation of the Zionist regime.”

He added that Tehran holds Israel responsible for the consequences of the attack and that Iran will“reserve the right to respond.”

The Iranian ambassador to Syria has indicated that Iran's response to the attack will be“strong.”

The Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed the attack, which occurred around 5:00 p.m. local time. In a statement, the Ministry said Israel launched an“aerial aggression” from the occupied Golan Heights, targeting the Iranian consulate. While Syrian air defences intercepted some of the missiles, the attack resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited the scene and condemned the strike, asserting it wouldn't affect Syrian-Iranian relations. Rescue efforts are currently underway to retrieve the bodies of victims, provide aid to the wounded, and clear the debris. Ambulances rushed to the scene, while Syrian military vehicles cordoned off the area around the consulate.