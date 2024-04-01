Xdoge Emerges, Leading The New Trend In The Base Chain Ecosystem

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) With the successful completion of the Ethereum Kunming upgrade, the data on the Base chain has exhibited explosive growth. This change has not only injected new vitality into the crypto market, but also given birth to a batch of new stars within the ecosystem. Among them, Xdoge, with its unique positioning as a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform, has stood out in the Base ecosystem and become the focus of market attention.







According to Dune data, in the short two weeks after Kunming's launch, the number of new users on Base reached 850,000, setting a new record. The value of encrypted assets locked on the chain also rapidly rose, exceeding $3 billion in early April, exhibiting astonishing growth momentum. This wave of enthusiasm has not only driven the surge in TVL on the chain, but also pushed up the prices of tokens within the Base ecosystem, making them a hot topic in the crypto market.

Against this backdrop, Xdoge emerged. Built on the Base Chain, it is dedicated to providing users with decentralized perpetual contract trading services. Unlike traditional futures exchanges, Xdoge hands over all platform powers to project participants, ensuring that they can obtain all the benefits from platform operations. As the first Perps exchange and MEME token on the Base Chain, Xdoge not only carries the mission of revitalizing Dogecoin, but also leverages its strong MEME characteristics to develop its own Dex and NFT, providing users with a richer trading and collection experience.

In terms of distribution, Xdoge exhibits a high degree of fairness and transparency.

During the first phase of its“Make Dogecoin Great Again” campaign, 100% of the XDOG tokens will be distributed to community members. Among them, 30% of the tokens will be injected into the community through a fair launch, ensuring that all participants have an equal opportunity to obtain tokens. Additionally, 6% of the tokens are dedicated to Elon Musk, and 10% will be airdropped to the development team of the Base Chain to thank them for their contributions to the Base ecosystem. Meanwhile, to reward early users on the Base chain, 20% of the tokens will be airdropped to Arbitrum holders or accounts with a balance exceeding 0.01 ETH on the chain. The remaining tokens will be used for spot/Perps farming and marketing activities to incentivize users to participate in trading and promotion.







In terms of the trading mechanism, Xdoge implements a 7% transaction burn tax aimed at promoting the scarcity and value enhancement of the token.

Of this, 2% of the tokens are burned directly, 1% is used to support the development team, 2% is rewarded to spot/perps liquidity providers to incentivize them to provide liquidity support for the platform, and the remaining 2% is used for lucky drop activities, bringing additional surprises and benefits to users.

Since its inception, Xdoge has adhered to the principles of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity. Social consensus and narrative building play a crucial role in Xdoge's development, ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to participate and share in the success of the community. Team members are also treated the same as others, starting with 0 tokens and only obtaining tokens through the market according to fair rules. This fair competitive atmosphere has won widespread recognition and support for Xdoge.







With the substantial reduction in Base chain Gas fees, users can now conduct transactions in a more economical and efficient manner. The compatibility between Base and Ethereum allows Xdoge to seamlessly connect with Ethereum's vast infrastructure and user base, providing an ideal investment environment for Meme enthusiasts. This advantage has made Xdoge stand out in the fiercely competitive crypto market and become a highly favored trading platform.

Looking ahead, Xdoge will continue to focus on providing innovative and user-centered trading services. It will combine the advantages of CEX and DEX to provide traders with unparalleled trading experiences. Whether it's perpetual futures contracts, advanced trading tools, or decentralized governance mechanisms, Xdoge will bring users unprecedented convenience and benefits.

The rise of Xdoge not only represents the vibrant development of the Base ecosystem, but also demonstrates the enormous potential of decentralized perpetual contract trading. We have reason to believe that in the future, Xdoge will continue to lead the new trend in the cryptocurrency trading industry, bringing more surprises and opportunities to users.

