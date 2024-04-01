'Hyatt Plaza Ramadan Super Sale A Big Success'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hyatt Plaza celebrated 'the resounding success of its much-anticipated Ramadan Super Sale Campaign', which ran from March 28 to March 31, a statement said Monday.

The Ramadan Super Sale Campaign featured substantial discounts on a wide array of products, including fashion, toys, jewellery, furniture, cosmetics, electronics, home décor, and more. Visitors also had the opportunity to take advantage of exclusive offers such as buy-one-get-one-free deals, flat sales, special promotions, and offers.

Mohammed al-Hawamdeh, head of marketing at Hyatt Plaza, said: "We extend our deepest appreciation to all the tenants and visitors who wholeheartedly embraced our Ramadan Super Sale Campaign. Their unwavering support and

remarkable enthusiasm have been instrumental in our success. We eagerly anticipate welcoming our visitors to experience a plethora of fun family activities throughout the Ramadan Nights campaign, which will last until the end of Eid al-Fitr."

"Hyatt Plaza continues to redefine the shopping experience by offering an exceptional blend of world-class retail brands, remarkable customer service, and captivating events and campaigns that leave shoppers wanting more. Stay tuned for upcoming promotions and prepare to indulge in the ultimate retail extravaganza at Hyatt Plaza," the statement added.

