Moura Beauty Triumphs At International World Championship In Hair Extensions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Moura Beauty, a renowned professional hair extension studio based in Qatar, has achieved a remarkable victory at this year's prestigious International World Championship in Hair Extensions. Held in Moscow, the studio demonstrated its unparalleled skill in the expert category, securing 5 out of 6 awards and bringing international acclaim to Qatar.

With a rich history of 15 years in the industry, including 7 impactful years in the Arab market, Moura Beauty has established itself as a leader in the field of hair extensions. Their clientele extends beyond Qatar, serving discerning customers from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

Located in the heart of Duhail, Qatar, Moura Beauty isn't just a studio; it's a hub of innovation and excellence. The studio prides itself on its in-house hair production, specializing in a variety of techniques including keratin capsule extensions, Spanish cold technology, and bio-tape. Additionally, they offer a diverse range of products like tresses, hair clips, bangs, human hair extensions, and wigs, catering to a wide array of client needs.

The studio's team comprises highly skilled hair extension specialists and a talented hair stylist-colorist who is adept at creating any desired color and haircut, alongside providing top-tier hair care. Complementing their hair services, Moura Beauty also boasts an expert nail service, offering a complete beauty experience.

What truly sets Moura Beauty apart is their commitment to a unique concept of personalized care. Each guest is treated to their own private room, ensuring complete comfort and an exclusive experience. This level of attention to detail and professionalism has not only earned them awards but also the trust and loyalty of a global clientele.

This latest achievement at the International World Championship is a testament to Moura Beauty's dedication to excellence in the beauty industry. They continue to raise the bar for hair extension services, not just in Qatar, but on an international scale.

