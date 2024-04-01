Upcoming Impact Council: Leveraging Leadership Capital For Social Transformation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Register now for our next Impact Council session on Thurs, April 18, at 12pm ET / 9am PT where we will welcome Archie L. Jones, Jr., author, Harvard Business School Professor, and founder & CEO of NxGen COACH Network .

Archie, the author of The Treasure You Seek and host of the Training Camp for Leaders podcast, brings extensive experience in coaching individuals to maximize their leadership potential. With his preeminent "5 Cs" framework, emphasizing communication and connection, Archie has guided professionals to harness their leadership capital effectively. He is also a social impact leader who has been driving change on campus, through partnerships, and board service for decades.

Join us for an insightful conversation, presented by the Impact Communications Institute in partnership with 3BL Media, where Archie will share tangible insights, advice, and tips on leveraging leadership capital for social transformation. Learn how to confidently communicate your social impact goals and strategically leverage your network to drive meaningful change within and beyond your community.

Meet your speaker:

Archie L. Jones, Jr.

Author, Harvard Business School Professor, Founder & CEO of NxGen COACH Network.

Leading transformation through social impact is a core tenet of his organization's mission and has been a driving force for Archie L. Jones Jr.'s endeavors over the last 30 years. From his work with New Profit, Project Evident, and Year Up! to his current role as faculty lead for Harvard Business School's Upswell Forum and NxGen COACH Network's partnerships with the Elev8 Foundation and Innovarx Global Health, Archie is a firm believer in creating opportunities for the next generation of diverse leaders who are committed to having an impact beyond those they meet.

Meet your moderator:

Brad MacAfee

Founder & CEO, Mission+Cause

Brad maximizes the positive impact and profitability of socially responsible companies by connecting them with high-caliber, purpose-led communicators. By integrating purpose and growth, Brad helps leaders envision greater potential for themselves, their companies and their customers. After leading Porter Novelli through its four-year global transformation into a global purpose communications consultancy, Brad founded Mission+Cause to catalyze the success of communicators and businesses making the world a better place.

While at Porter Novelli, Brad delivered four of the agency's top five profit years since 2000, exceeded 50% diversity on its executive committee and among managing directors, and 60% female leadership company-wide. Under Brad's direction, as global CEO, the firm committed to socially responsible practices as a signatory and early adopter of industry initiatives, such as the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, #Valuable500, PR Council's Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and Time to Vote.

