(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, April 1, 2024 /3BL/ - International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) – the global authority on healthy buildings, organizations and communities – and Empire State Realty Trust, Inc . (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that the New York-based real estate company is among the first commercial office and multifamily portfolios in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Equity Rating through the IWBI's WELL at scale pathway. Additionally, ESRT received the 2023 IWBI Health-Safety Leadership Award for its prioritization of occupant health and well-being through industry-leading indoor environmental quality measures and achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating across 100% of its portfolio in each year of participation since 2020.

“Our continued leadership and long-term commitments to the wellness and health equity of our tenants and employees is celebrated through our consistent achievements within the IWBI's WELL at scale program,” said ESRT's Chairman and CEO Tony Malkin.“Our achievement of the inaugural WELL Equity Rating is a reflection of our accountability and strides in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within our corporate culture.”

Throughout 2023, ESRT focused on employee health and well-being and promoted an inclusive culture through competitive benefits, employee engagement and volunteerism, and industry-leading practices in sustainability and indoor environmental quality. ESRT was the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating in 2020 and among the first to commit to WELL at scale and inaugural WELL Equity Rating in 2022.

“Leading organizations that prioritize the health and well-being of their employees and tenants are not only helping cultivate a safer, healthier and more productive workforce, but also experience higher occupancy and retention," said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO, IWBI.“We are excited to celebrate Empire State Realty Trust for its steadfast commitment to people-first places. Not only has it achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating for the third year in a row, but it has also achieved the WELL Equity Rating across its entire portfolio. We commend ESRT for this outstanding leadership milestone.”

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verification for all new and existing buildings that focuses on operational excellence and long-term resilience through air and water quality, cleaning procedures, emergency preparedness, health resources and stakeholder engagement. The WELL Equity Rating is a roadmap designed to help organizations act on their diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility goals, and improve company culture and employee health. ESRT transparently shares targets, practices, and progress in sustainability and DEI through its annual Sustainability Report .

More information about ESRT's environmental, social, and governance commitments can be found online .

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the“World's Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years. As of December 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , and LinkedIn .

About International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings and certifications, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found at wellcertified .

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

