Onio Creates Sustainable, Battery-Free Solutions With Cadence Technology

(MENAFN
- 3BL) Every year, billions of batteries end up in landfills, resulting in destructive fires, pollution, and toxic waste. ONiO has come up with a solution to this problem-to remove the batteries completely. ONiO is providing a technology platform to build sustainable electronics that are maintenance-free and have a lower bill of materials. ONiO utilizes energy from radio waves, piezo thermal, and solar energy, in other words, energy that would have otherwise gone to waste. Watch this video to learn how ONiO is stepping up and providing a green IT solution with Cadence's Tempus Timing Solution and Virtuoso Studio.
MENAFN01042024007202015466ID1108044801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.