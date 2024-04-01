Utkal Divas: From President Droupadi Murmu To PM Modi, Greetings Pour In For Odia People On Odisha Statehood Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Utkal Divas, also known as Odisha Day, is celebrated every year to commemorate the formation of the state of Odisha on April 1. President Droupadi Murmu and a number of notable dignitaries ranging from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Monday, extended warm greetings to Odia people on the occasion of Odisha statehood day Droupadi Murmu took to social media to express her greetings on the occasion of the state's foundation day, or Utkala Dibasa and in a post on X, she stated,“Warm greetings to people on Odisha Day! Odisha is known for its vast natural wealth and rich cultural heritage. The resilient people of this state have made great contributions to the development of Odisha and the country.”Also read: Odisha Foundation Day 2024: From rich cuisine to dance forms, all you need to know about Utkal DivasThe post further read, \"Odisha has produced many icons over the centuries, including several makers of modern India. May Lord Jagannath bless the state and its people with greater success and prosperity.\"Among other notable personalities who greeted the Odia people included PM Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge read: Top Events on April 1: Arvind Kejriwal's ED hearing, Jalpaiguri storm, JEE admit card, IPL 2024, and moreIn a social media post on X, PM Modi on X stated,“Wishing everyone a very happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people.”He further added that the state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha.\"Also read: Bank Holiday Today on April 1: Are all banks closed today? Check details hereCM Patnaik in a post on X stated,“Odisha is writing a glorious history in all fields. Odisha has become prosperous due to the commitment of every Odia. In keeping with this era of transformation, the idea of creating a 'developed Odisha' is the idea of Odia.”He further called on the people of Odisha on this 'Odisha Day' to strengthen 'asmita and swaviman' and move forward towards building 'developed Odisha'.Union Minister Amit Shah's post read, \"Greetings to our sisters and brothers in Odisha on their statehood day. With its diverse ethos and traditions, Odisha has gained fame as a global attraction as a jewel in Bharat's vibrant cultural tapestry. May the state script an exemplary growth story in the times to come,\"

Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings to the people of Odisha and stated, \"On the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, we extend our warmest greetings and good wishes to the people of the state. Odisha is known for its riveting natural beauty, unique culture, and beautiful monuments and is home to a large tribal population that values nature.\"

Also read: India forms more than 1.68 lakh companies in FY24; highest in FebWhile stressing on the need for employment opportunities in Odisha, he remarked,“Odisha needs more employment opportunities, freedom from corruption and the betterment of all its people.”“These assembly elections are the opportune moment to ensure that. Only the Congress party can ensure that. On this solemn day, let us pledge for a brighter future for Odisha, so that it continues to play its part in nation-building.”

