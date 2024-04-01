Pakistan Court Suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's Sentence In Toshakhana Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended 14-year jail sentence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case on Monday.“The appeal against the punishment would be fixed for hearing after Eid holidays,” the IHC Chief Justice was quoted by GeoTV as saying and Bibi were sentenced in the case by an Islamabad accountability court on January 31. A day later, they were sentenced to seven years in jail each in a case related to their marriage during the latter's Iddat period. The duo married in 2018, months before Khan was elected prime minister this, Khan and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison under the Official Secrets Act in connection with the cipher case corruption caseImran Khan, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician, was accused of retaining expensive state gifts they received during his tenure as Pakistan's premier.

Following his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case, Khan was barred from politics for five years by Pakistan's election commission. This happened days before the general election in Pakistan the rules governing Toshakhana - a Persian word meaning \"treasure house\" - government officials can keep gifts by paying a price for them but first the gift should be deposited.

Tosakhana is a department under the Cabinet Division which keeps gifts and expensive things received by all public officials and his wife either failed to deposit the gift or got it for a low price by allegedly using their authority has been in jail since August last year and just before the February 8 polls, he was sentenced to a 31-year jail term in three different cases. In total, he is facing over 200 cases. Khan alleged that the legal cases against him were a plot to sideline him ahead of the Pakistan elections.



