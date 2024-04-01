Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Mentioned Atishi's Name During Interrogation, ED Tells Court. Here Are The Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was“non-cooperative”, tried to mislead the interrogation and did not“share the password for his phone”, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Monday. The ED in its argument also said Arvind Kejriwal mentioned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Marlena's name during interrogation. After the hearing, the Delhi CM was sent to judicial custody by the court.

Arvind Kejriwal arrest news LIVE UpdatesWhy did Arvind Kejriwal mention Atishi during interrogation?During the interrogation, Arvind Kejriwal said Vijay Nair used to report to Atishi Marlena and not him, the ED told the court on Monday. Vijay Nair is the former communication-in-charge of the AAP and one of the prime accused persons in the Delhi excise policy case.\"Arvind Kejriwal's conduct has been totally non-cooperative and he has tried to mislead the interrogation. He said Vijay Nair did not report to him but to Atishi. Kejriwal is not sharing the password for his phone,\" Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate argued, legal news portal Bar and Bench reported the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and Delhi ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai and Atishi Marlena were present in the court to allow Arvind Kejriwal to read Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana inside jailWhile Arvind Kejriwal might remain in judicial custody for more than a week, his lawyers moved an application to let the Delhi CM read Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and How Prime Ministers Decide inside jail. In addition to the three books, he also sought permission for a special diet and to have a religious locket Delhi court sent the chief minister to judicial custody till April 15 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The ED had arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in the case. He was sent to the agency's custody till March 28, which was further extended to April 1. The court sent him to judicial custody today.

