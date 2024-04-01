Lok Sabha Polls: Maharashtra Candidate Promises Whiskey, Beer To Poor If Elected, '...Find Solace In Drinking Liquor'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Akhil Bhartiya Manavata Paksha candidate, Vanita Raut from Chandrapur seat of Maharashtra, has made an unusual electoral promise for the 'poor voters'. If elected to power, Raut has promised to offer subsidised whiskey, beer to the poor for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In addition to this, she added that she would not only open beer bars in villaged but would also provide free imported whiskey, beer to the poor, as reported by India Today speaking to India Today, she said,“Jahan gaanv, waha beer baar. Yahi mere mudde hain.” As per the report, Raut has promised to ration imported liquor and stated that both the vendor and the customer would require a licence.

She further added,“Extremely poor people toil hard and only find solace in drinking liquor. But they cannot afford quality whiskey or beer. They get to drink only country liquor and there is no limit to the quantity they consume, so they pass out. Hence, I want them to experience imported liquor and enjoy it. I want them to enjoy and enjoy only.”During 2019 elections, Raut was fielded from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat which was won by BJP's Nitin Gadkari while in the state Assembly elections, she had contested from Chimur Assembly seat, but lost to Bunty Bhangdiya from BJP Read: Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Vs cousin Supriya Sule in NCP stronghold Baramati for Lok Sabha Elections 2024Meanwhile, Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On 31 March, members of the BJP core committee in Maharashtra held a meeting with in-charges of clusters to take stock of all 48 constituencies in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections. The ruling alliance comprises Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, BJP, and Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar while The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance consist of Uddhav Thackery led UBT, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the Congress. Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena released its first list of eight candidates and has given a ticket to former Congress MLA Raju Parve from the Ramtek (SC) seat. The other seven names on the list include Rahul Shewale, who will be contesting from Mumbai South Central, Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur, Sadashiv Lokhande will contest from Shirdi (SC) Prataprao Jadhav from Buldhana, Hemant Patil will fight the Lok Sabha polls from Hingoli, Srirang Barne from Maval and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanangale seat. NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has also declared its first list of five candidates for Lok Sabha elections from Maharashtra and fielded Supriya Sule from Baramati, Nilesh Lanke, who switched sides from the Ajit Pawar camp from Ahmednagar constituency. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP declared Sunetra Pawar as their candidate for Baramati, putting her in a direct contest against Sule.

