IMD Predicts Maharashtra, Karnataka, 3 Other States Will Face Worst Impact Of Heat Waves From April To June

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 'extreme heat' for several Indian states in the coming months. Above-normal heatwave days are likely over most parts of the plains during this time with 10 to 20 heat wave days expected in different parts of the country against a normal of four to eight days. The hotter-than-usual temperatures will also raise the risk of water shortages, crop damages and higher coal use to avoid power blackouts."The rainfall during April 2024, averaged over the country as a whole, is most likely to be normal (88-112% of LPA). Normal to above-normal rainfall is likely over most parts of the northwest India and many parts of central India, north peninsular India, some parts of east and north east India. Below normal rainfall is likely along east and west coasts, some parts of east and northeast India and west central India," the Met Department added extreme weather conditions will also coincide with Lok Sabha elections in India. More than 1.4 billion people are slated to cast their ballots in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.Which states will be affected?Above-normal heatwave days are likely over many areas in central India and the adjoining areas of the northern plains and south India in April. The weather department indicated that Gujarat, central Maharashtra, north Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh will experience the worst impact of heat wavesHeat wave warning for wheat-producing states?The IMD has not issued any heat wave warning for wheat-producing states - except Madhya Pradesh - until April 7. Reports however indicate that the weather pattern will have limited impact on winter-sown wheat crops as the plants have matured and harvesting has started in many states. A bumper output could also prompt authorities to ease exports restrictions that have been in place since 2022 cuts and coal shortage?Coal reserves at power plants have jumped 38% over the past year, even as inventories remain below mandated levels. These account for about three-fourths of electricity generation and can presently last for 18 days on average. However the weather outlook will put additional pressure on energy companies electricity demand - estimated to surge to a record 250 gigawatts this summer - may rise further in case of a prolonged heat wave. The power ministry has asked plants to continue importing coal to make up for any shortfall in local supplies.(With inputs from agencies)

