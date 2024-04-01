Arvind Kejriwal In Tihar Jail: What Will Be Delhi CM's Routine In Jail? 'Wake Up At 6:30 Am, Tea And Bread In...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is now in jail. He was taken to the Tihar Jail in Delhi after a city court remanded him to judicial custody till April 15. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the Delhi government's excise policy.“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to be lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail. He will be alone in the jail. AAP MP Sanjay Singh [also arrested in excise policy case] was shifted to jail number five a few days back,” sources told news agency ANI on Monday Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE updates hereA look at Arvind Kejriwal's prison routineArvind Kejriwal, like other prisoners, will begin his day around 6:30 am. He will get tea and a few slices of bread for breakfast, NDTV reported on Monday report added that the lunch will be served between 10:30 and 11 am. It will consist of dal (pulses), a sabzi (vegetable), and five rotis or rice READ: All rules have to be broken for Arvind Kejriwal to perform CM's duties from Tihar jail: ExpertFollowing the meal, prisoners are then locked in cells from noon to 3 pm. They get a cup of tea and two biscuits at 3:30 pm and meet their lawyers at 4 pm are served an early dinner at 5:30 pm and then locked up in their cells for the night by 7 pm READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mentioned Atishi's name during interrogation, ED tells court. Here are the detailsKejriwal can visit court (if a hearing is scheduled) or hold a meeting with his legal team before lunch provided to KejriwalAs per the NDTV report, Kejriwal has been provided a television. There are around 18-20 channels, including news, entertainment, and sports and medical staff will be available for him 24/7 in case of an emergency. Last week, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader told the Hindustan Times that Kejriwal's health has deteriorated since his arrest READ: Why the arrest of Kejriwal may have big consequences\"CM Arvind Kejriwal's sugar level is continuously fluctuating and has dropped to 46. Doctors say that it is very dangerous for sugar levels to go so low,” the leader was quoted as saying other prisoners, Kejriwal can meet family members twice a week per reports, Kejriwal had requested to be provided with copies of the Ramayan, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, and How Prime Ministers Decide - a book by journalist Neerja Chowdhury. It has not been decided yet whether Kejriwal will get these or not.

