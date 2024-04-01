Assam News: 4-Year-Old Child Killed As Boat Capsises, Over 50,000 Affected By Thunderstorm

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Four people were killed and more than 50,000 affected after a thunderstom wreaked havoc in Assam. Trees and electric poles were uprooted and numerous houses damaged as the downpour lashed several parts of the state on Sunday evening.“A boat carrying 15 passengers capsized when it was coming from Sishumari Ghat to Nepurer Alga. A 4-year-old child died in this incident and two others including a child and a 60-year-old man are still missing. The SDRF team is engaged in a search and rescue operation. The NDRF team is also coming. The boat was capsized due to a heavy storm. Search and rescue operations will be continued...” said Circle Officer, Pranjal Sarmah Baruah woman was killed in Cachar after being caught in the midst of the storm while two people died due to lightning strikes.45 villages spread across across 10 districts have been affected by the inclement weather. 24 houses have been damaged extensively while another 243 suffered partial damage. According to an update shared by the Chief Minister's office, six people have been admitted to the SMCH in Silchar after suffering injuries due to lightning strikes.
(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN01042024007365015876ID1108044775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.