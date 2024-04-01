'Burn Your Wife's Saris Before...': Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Counters Opposition Calls For 'India Boycott'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued a sharp rebuttal on Monday amid calls for a boycott of neighbouring India. The senior politician recently secured a fourth consecutive term at the helm following elections that were boycotted by most major Opposition parties. Numerous influencers and critics however accuse the Narendra Modi-led government of actively backing the ruling coalition for its own interests.

“My question is, how many Indian sarees do their wives have? And why are they not taking the sarees from their wives and setting them on fire? Please ask BNP leaders...Garam masala, onions, garlic, ginger, all spices that come (from India) should not be seen in their (BNP leaders') homes,” reports quoted the Awami League president as saying leaders claim that at least 25,000 people were taken into custody ahead of the elections in January. The Awami League and its allies now control almost every seat in parliament READ: PM Modi congratulates Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on poll win, latter lauds India's 'pivotal role'The Bangladeshi leader claimed that BNP ministers and their wives would would indulge in shopping trips to India while in power.

(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN01042024007365015876ID1108044773