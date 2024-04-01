Kerala: Doctors Successfully Remove 4.5 Kg Of Uterine Tumour From 40-Year-Old Woman In Kottayam

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kottayam: In a remarkable feat of surgery at KM Mani Memorial Government General Hospital in Kottayam Pala, a 40-year-old woman from Pala's Marangattupilly underwent a successful operation to remove a uterine tumor weighing 4.5 kg. Health Minister Veena George hailed this accomplishment as a significant milestone, emphasizing the rarity of such complex surgeries being performed in district-level government hospitals.

The woman visited the General Hospital seeking treatment for abdominal pain, which upon examination revealed to be caused by a large tumor in her uterus. Following a thorough assessment of her health, the surgeons proceeded with the operation. Post-surgery, the doctors confirmed that the patient was recovering well under their care. Doctors also stated that this complex surgery is a crucial step for Pala General Hospital.

Such complex surgeries can be performed with the help of new sophisticated surgical equipment installed in the general hospital. The surgery was led by a team consisting of Dr Asharani, Dr Thomas Kuriakose and Dr Sandeepa of the Gynecology Department and Dr Ramya and Staff Nurse Seena of the Anesthesia Department under the coordination of Hospital Superintendent Dr Abhilash TP.

Uterine cancer initiates when normal cells in the uterus undergo alterations and start proliferating uncontrollably, forming a cluster known as a tumor. This tumor can be classified as either cancerous or benign. A cancerous tumor, termed malignant, possesses the capability to expand and metastasize to other regions of the body. Conversely, a benign tumor may grow locally but typically does not spread to distant body parts.

