UP Constable Suspended For Praising Gangster-Politician Mukhtar Ansari On Whatsapp Status

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, Uttar Pradesh Police have taken action against one of its constables stationed at Bakshi-ka-Talab police station for displaying a WhatsApp status in support of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away on Thursday in Banda hospital.

DCP Abhijeet Shanker of the North District said that given the enforcement of the model code of conduct, the police department has initiated communication with the Election Commission to request permission for the suspension of Constable Faiyaz Khan. Shanker further mentioned that the constable's actions breached the regulations outlined in the police service manual and were inconsistent with disciplinary norms.

Shanker added that upon receiving approval from the EC, they would proceed with the suspension and pursue necessary legal measures. He explained that the investigation began after the inspector at BKT police station notified them about the WhatsApp status.

Reports suggest that Constable Faiyaz Khan expressed support for Mukhtar Ansari on his WhatsApp status, with colleagues revealing his doubts about Ansari's demise.

Some colleagues shared screenshots of Khan's WhatsApp status on social media, where he allegedly wrote, "The parents and grandparents of those people whose pants would turn wet on hearing the roar of a lion...They are now hailing the Baba and singing his praises."

Khan's status continued, "He will also remain forever in the hearts of people. Dear heart, don't feel sad about his death. None had the power to fight him face to face. They killed the lion deceitfully after putting him in a cage. Goodbye, the lion of Purvanchal. #Mukhtar_Ansari."

Following the widespread circulation of these screenshots on social media, the Lucknow police promptly took action and initiated disciplinary proceedings against the constable.

Mukhtar Ansari, 63, a former MLA with over 60 criminal cases pending in UP and Punjab, passed away at Banda Medical College after suffering a cardiac arrest.