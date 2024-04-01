               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Maidaan To LSD 2: 7 Movies Set To Release In Theatres THIS April


4/1/2024 2:01:06 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ajay Devgn, Priyamani starrer 'Maidaan' to Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release in theatres this April. Let's check out the 7 movies releasing this month



Sports-drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, starring Ajay Devgn is releasing this 10th of April in theatres



Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is set to release on theatres also on 10th of April



Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thaur starrer movie is set to release on April 5. It's a cute love story



Prateik Gandhi, Vidya Balan starrer is releasing on 19th of April. The movie also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy



This Dibakar Banerjee directorial is set to hit the big screens on April 19th



The movie revolves around gold mining. The movie is set to release in April but the makers are yet to reveal the date



This Dev Patel directorial will release globally on 5th April. The makers are yet to reveal the date of release in India

