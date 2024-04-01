Now Passengers Can Exit Aircraft Via Departure Gate If There Is Long Delay Post-Boarding

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has introduced fresh guidelines permitting passengers to exit aircraft through airport departure gates in case of prolonged flight delays after boarding. This move follows a surge in instances of congestion and flight delays, leaving passengers stranded on board for extended periods.

Zulfiquar Hasan, Director General of BCAS, announced on Monday that the guidelines were issued to airlines and airport operators on March 30 and are now in effect. Hasan emphasized that these guidelines aim to minimize inconvenience for passengers, ensuring they do not remain confined inside aircraft for extended durations post-boarding.

In scenarios of prolonged flight delays or emergencies, passengers will be allowed to disembark through the departure gate of the respective airport. Hasan underscored that airport operators must make necessary arrangements, including screening infrastructure, to implement these guidelines. However, the decision to deboard passengers will rest with airlines and relevant security agencies.

The announcement was made during the commemoration of BCAS's 38th Raising Day.

In a related development, BCAS had earlier imposed fines totalling Rs 1.80 crore on IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL over an incident where passengers disembarked from an IndiGo aircraft at Mumbai airport, some even having food on the tarmac, following a delayed Goa-Delhi flight on January 14.

With domestic air traffic steadily increasing, Hasan highlighted the unwelcome nature of congestion at airports and affirmed BCAS's commitment to implementing optimal standards and tools to address this issue. The watchdog also intends to introduce smart security lanes to enhance passenger experience.

Moreover, Hasan revealed plans to operationalize full-body scanners at Bangalore airport this month, with subsequent rollout at airports witnessing annual passenger traffic exceeding 5 million.

In February, BCAS directed seven scheduled airlines to ensure prompt delivery of baggage upon aircraft landing, responding to passenger grievances regarding delays in baggage retrieval.

