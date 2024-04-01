Kerala: 24-Year-Old Woman Who Went Missing From Idukki Found Dead In Anchuruli

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: A 24-year-old woman who went missing from Idukki was found dead in Anchuruli today. The deceased was identified as Angel (24), a native of Idukki. She had left her house the last day, claiming to visit a relative. Later, her body was found in Anchuruli water while her relatives were searching for her.

The police suspected that Angel had committed suicide by jumping into the water, which is a part of the Idukki Dam. Angel had boarded a bus from Pampadumpara to Kattappana and later to Anchuruli.



During the search, her mobile phone and bag were recovered near the water body. Subsequently, her body was found at midnight by residents with assistance from the police force and fire force. The body was transferred to a private hospital for the mortuary. The body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem report.

Kattappana CI Suresh Kumar said that they have received the information that Angel's marriage was fixed and will investigate the case. He further stated that a detailed investigation will be conducted, including whether she took her own life in the related issue.