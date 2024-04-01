IPL 2024: BCCI Invites Team Owners For An Informal Meeting In Ahmedabad On April 16

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has extended invitations to the owners of the 10 IPL teams for an informal gathering scheduled in Ahmedabad on April 16. This meeting, set to coincide with the game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, may involve discussions regarding potential enhancements to the auction purse for franchises and player retention strategies. According to a BCCI official, there is no predetermined agenda for the meeting, but with the IPL well into its second month, it presents an opportune moment for stakeholders to convene and exchange views.

Expected topics of conversation might include plans for the upcoming mega auction, which is anticipated later this year. Matters such as player retention policies and the possibility of augmenting the auction purse, currently standing at Rs 100 crore, may be explored.

Scheduled to attend the meeting are BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, President Roger Binny, and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal.

Presently, teams are permitted to retain up to four players before each mega auction, which occurs once every three years. The last mega auction took place in 2022, and the subsequent one is slated ahead of the 2025 edition of the league.

The ongoing two-month IPL season commenced on March 22 and will culminate with the final match in Chennai on May 26. Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are set to be held in Ahmedabad on May 21 and May 22, respectively, while the Qualifier will take place in Chennai on May 24.

The BCCI initially released the schedule for the first two weeks of the tournament before unveiling the full lineup of games last week, following the announcement of the general election dates. The seven-phase elections are scheduled to commence on April 19, coinciding with the league fixtures.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus