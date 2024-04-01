Bengaluru water crisis: 7 ways to save water

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Conserving water is crucial for environmental sustainability and ensuring access to clean water for future generations. Here are seven ways to save water.

Taps should be turned off when brushing teeth, cleaning dishes, or lathering soap. Letting the water run wastes a lot of water over time.

Water conservation is easy by shortening showers. Showers under five minutes save a lot of water. Install a low-flow showerhead to save water without lowering pressure.

Fixing tap, toilet and pipe leaks is one of the best methods to save water. Check for and patch plumbing leaks periodically to avoid water waste.

Replace outdated toilets, faucets, and showerheads with water-saving ones. Products with the WaterSense certification fulfil EPA water efficiency and performance standards.

Install a rainwater harvesting system to collect roof and gutter rainwater for gardening, car washing and other non-potable applications.

Drip irrigation or soaker hoses reduce evaporation and runoff by watering plant roots directly. To prevent evaporation, water your garden in the morning or evening.

Run dishwashers and washers only when full to save water. Opt for Energy Star and WaterSense-rated appliances that use less water and energy each cycle.