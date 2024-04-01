Pakistan Speedster Shaheen Afridi Upset Over Alleged 'Fake' Statement Released By PCB: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A controversy has erupted between Shaheen Afridi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over a statement allegedly released without Afridi's consent as per a ereport. The statement, published on the PCB's website, purportedly expressed Afridi's support for Babar Azam, who was reinstated as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for the T20 World Cup in June.

Afridi had briefly captained Pakistan during a T20I series against New Zealand before the leadership was handed back to Babar by the PCB. In the statement attributed to Afridi, he voiced his respect and commitment to Babar's leadership, emphasising unity within the team.

However, a report from ESPNCricinfo has suggested that Afridi vehemently denies making such a statement. According to the report, Afridi was preparing to release a personal statement clarifying the matter but was reportedly halted by an emergency meeting convened by the PCB. Another meeting between Afridi and PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi has been arranged to address the issue, as per the report.

