LS Polls: Congress Fields A.K. Patil From Akola In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) The Congress on Monday announced Abhay K. Patil as its nominee for the Akola Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.
Patil will lock horns with the BJP's Anup Dhotre, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar in Akola, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.
With this, the Congress has announced 13 Lok Sabha candidates for the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest.
MENAFN01042024000231011071ID1108044693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.