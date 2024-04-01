LS Polls: Congress Fields A.K. Patil From Akola In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) The Congress on Monday announced Abhay K. Patil as its nominee for the Akola Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Patil will lock horns with the BJP's Anup Dhotre, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar in Akola, which will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

With this, the Congress has announced 13 Lok Sabha candidates for the 48 constituencies in Maharashtra that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest.